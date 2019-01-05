Clear

Spring-like Saturday

Posted: Sat Jan 05 06:59:48 PST 2019
Updated: Sat Jan 05 06:59:49 PST 2019
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Maryville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
Savannah
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Fairfax
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Just a beautiful day is on the way to begin the weekend. We will see plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the mid 50s for daytime highs. It's not out of the possibility that a few spots touch 60 degrees. Get out and enjoy!
