Spring-like Saturday
Spring-like Saturday
Posted: Sat Jan 05 06:59:48 PST 2019
Updated: Sat Jan 05 06:59:49 PST 2019
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
36°
Hi: 59° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
41°
Hi: 57° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
36°
Hi: 58° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
40°
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
39°
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
More Weather
Just a beautiful day is on the way to begin the weekend. We will see plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the mid 50s for daytime highs. It's not out of the possibility that a few spots touch 60 degrees. Get out and enjoy!
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
