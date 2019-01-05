Speech to Text for MISSOURI SPORTS HOF CLASSIC VERTIN CLASSIC

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

class four number six benton taking on class four number two lincoln prep...=== jaydee williams gets the lady cards rolling with a three in the corner.== on the next possesion.. same play.. instead its gabby fuller knocking down the three.. === benton out to a 10-3 start... ready to prove they are the top team class four...== but lincoln prep is the number two ranked team for a reason.. brionna budgets gets one from three == later amari conn drives the lane and finishes... benton leads 22-20 at half.. but the rest of the way was all benton..=== gabby fuller with a beautiful move to the cup.. to help benton outscore lincoln prep 20-7 in the fourth... winning 53-35... after the game coach bolton was impressed with her team's performance.. (sot kerstyn bolton/benton girls head coach: "what a better example for our program to have is the fight that our senior kids have. from the time the tip-off went, working through just tiredness and just mental fatigue and all those different things. i was really pleased with that." ) the benton boys in action against trenton..==the bulldogs down 19...but a dylan harris three trims the deficit to 16...==on the other end.. braydon dilley receives the pass and attacks the paint.. gets the floater to go..benton in control headed into half... ===and coming out of the half...all benton the rest of the way..allan coy..gets the feed from mailque bennett... deep ball good..the cardinals cruise tonight...winning 81-46 over trenton... pretty good crowd for the trenton versus mid-buchanan girls game ....====we take you to the fourth quarter...and mid-buch is missing some of the senior star power that took them to the state championship a year ago....==== cali bailey would miss from the corner..but its picked up by kayliegh huss and she would score..dragons still fighting dispite being down 20..===but this game would belong to trenton...mikah hurley breaks down the mid buch defense and hits the jumper...====trenton wins big 67-34..==== north andrew cardinals... taking on the mid-buchanan boys team...both schools coming off of state runs last year..====we start with the first quarter...north andrew has the ball...this is a nice drive by tanner mcdaniel... north andrew strikes first... ====now mid-buch looking to get going...and this is a nice drive by migeul ....dragons keeping pace..it's 8-5 cardinals...====but north andrew being the more physical team in this match-up..as levi linville gets the and one... ====north andrew pulls away getting the win 64-40... pembroke hill looking to take down east buchanan was a dominant day for the bulldogs from three..good..==next time on the drive with authority..32 points on the day for kilgore warren answers for the raiders with a pull up jumper east buchanan's owen fortney finishes the game off with the and-1 fortney..east buch rolls maryville looking to bounce back against kc- center..==the yellow jackets keeping pace taking the lead with an isaiah henderson drive to the hole spoofhound tate ogelsby takes over able to fall..==then driving down the lane and to erase a four point deficit and make it a two point lead..oglesby again with the bucket a 73-55 win.. the lafayette boys with a tough task trying to take down park hill south,..==this one unfortunately all wildcats.. dawson owen knocks down the three pointer..==and then on the drive lamel robinson.. getting to the cup did all they could to stay in it..moses hicks drives and gets the three point play not nearly enough falls..77-50 lafayette girls taking on hogan prep late in the game..until aubree burnett drills a three in the corner to tie it..== lafayette's lauren hill is fouled going to the basket.. she sinks a couple of free throws to take the lead..== burnett has one last shot at the end up by jori winn 47-45 we go across town to the bishop leblond high school where the first annual steve vertin classic is taking place...=====omaha boys town makes the trip...to come play central...====this game was a thriller...we take you to the final possesion of the game.. 2.6 seconds left on the clock.. centrals landon pasley will inbound...he gets it in to josh clarenden...who gets it right back to pasley...shoots a three...and its good... central beats boys town 38-35 with a walk off three.. we go to our last game of the night for the vertin classic... falls city..and host the school bishop leblond...==== another back and fourth game here..we fast forward to the fourth quarter...leblonds chris guldan with the nice move and hits the jumper.... eagles now up 31-26..====falls city would respond...and kade bredemeir would hit the fall away and that ties the game at 31 with under three minutes to go...====the golden eagles would hold on...and get the win beating