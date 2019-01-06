Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Santa Tracker
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Santa Tracker
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Mild with a few sprinkles
Mild with a few sprinkles
Posted: Sun Jan 06 08:05:28 PST 2019
Updated: Sun Jan 06 08:05:28 PST 2019
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
46°
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 41°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
43°
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 35°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
46°
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 41°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
42°
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 36°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
45°
Hi: 53° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 38°
More Weather
Waking up to overcast skies and today will be a mostly cloudy day but it will still be warm. Temperatures will top out in the mid 50s this afternoon. A few sprinkles are possible throughout the day but the best chance for rain will be overnight.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
Shots fired at home, police investigating two separate locations
Inmate dies at Crossroads prison; autopsy to be performed
Atchison hospital welcomes first baby of 2019
Man charged with shooting victim who asked to use phone
Police investigate shooting on Washington Street
SJPD reacts to three shootings in four days
KCP&L customers fuming over proposed rate increase
Neighborhood reacts after abandoned building catches fire
"City Link" goes digital
Carpenter makes "Dream Machine" a reality
Community Events