Clear

James Kindred

James Kindred

Posted: Sun Jan 06 16:33:54 PST 2019
Updated: Sun Jan 06 16:33:55 PST 2019
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Speech to Text for James Kindred

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a st. joseph man is going for his dream and for the gold. james kindred is a special olympics athlete and avid dancer kindred has auditioned for several national talent shows in the past like "so you think you can dance." he's now auditioning for "america's got talent" in l-a in february. he says it's a life-long dream he wants to come true. (sot james kindred dancer auditioning for "america's got talent": "dancing is my passion. i've been doing it since i was little. i've been in every competition and dancing since i was little. i want to dance for the people who can't dance, who can't sing, who can't talk, who can't walk...for all the disabled people out there. i'm doing it for the kids who don't have dreams or can't make something of themselves. i want them to know dreams can come true if you believe in them." ) kindred has set up a go-fund-me account page to help raise money for the expenses you can find information on the account on our website kq2 dot com
Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Maryville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 56°
Cameron
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 53°
Waking up to overcast skies and today will be a mostly cloudy day but it will still be warm. Temperatures will top out in the mid 50s this afternoon. A few sprinkles are possible throughout the day but the best chance for rain will be overnight.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events