Speech to Text for James Kindred

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a st. joseph man is going for his dream and for the gold. james kindred is a special olympics athlete and avid dancer kindred has auditioned for several national talent shows in the past like "so you think you can dance." he's now auditioning for "america's got talent" in l-a in february. he says it's a life-long dream he wants to come true. (sot james kindred dancer auditioning for "america's got talent": "dancing is my passion. i've been doing it since i was little. i've been in every competition and dancing since i was little. i want to dance for the people who can't dance, who can't sing, who can't talk, who can't walk...for all the disabled people out there. i'm doing it for the kids who don't have dreams or can't make something of themselves. i want them to know dreams can come true if you believe in them." ) kindred has set up a go-fund-me account page to help raise money for the expenses you can find information on the account on our website kq2 dot com