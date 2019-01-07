Speech to Text for A quiet but cooler workweek ahead

to wx) <<a weak cold front is passing through northwest missouri & northeast kansas this morning, bringing light rain chances. the good news is that all rain and clouds should be out of the area late monday morning. the cold front won't have an impact on our temperatures as on the mild & above average side as we start the new workweek. in fact, we may see our first 60 degree day since november on monday as very warm air moves into the area. expect clouds to move out by lunchtime and a mostly sunny day by the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s and possibly lower 60s. winds will be breezy from the northwest at 10-20 mph. we do see some cooler temperatures midweek as a another cold front passes through on tuesday, but warmer air does move back in. tuesday features mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s. we cool down into the 30s and 40s for wednesday and thursday before warming back into the middle 40s by friday. we'll need to watch the forecast closely as another storm system could push through friday evening into saturday, giving us chances of a rain or rain/snow mix. not good news for the chiefs game saturday afternoon. we'll keep you updated! >> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) a man is lucky to