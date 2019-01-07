Clear

Windy and cooler temps

Posted: Mon Jan 07 13:29:39 PST 2019
Updated: Mon Jan 07 13:29:40 PST 2019
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 55°
Maryville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 55°
Cameron
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 52°
Fairfax
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 54°
A few clouds have moved in this afternoon but they should move out by tonight. Overnight, expect decreasing clouds and low temperatures in the mid 30s. Winds will also increase from the west at 10-20 mph.
