Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Santa Tracker
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Santa Tracker
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Windy and cooler temps
Windy and cooler temps
Posted: Mon Jan 07 13:29:39 PST 2019
Updated: Mon Jan 07 13:29:40 PST 2019
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
55°
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
50°
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
55°
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
52°
Hi: 60° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 52°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
54°
Hi: 56° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 54°
More Weather
A few clouds have moved in this afternoon but they should move out by tonight. Overnight, expect decreasing clouds and low temperatures in the mid 30s. Winds will also increase from the west at 10-20 mph.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
Man taken to hospital with gunshot wound to chest
Changes coming to the Belt Bowl
Christmas trees catch fire at city's drop off location
Shots fired at home, police investigating two separate locations
Officers identified in officer-involved shooting in St. Joseph
Police arrest two in connection to S. 18th shooting
Inmate dies at Crossroads prison; autopsy to be performed
Police: Man Found in Abandoned Car Died from Gunshot Wound
KCP&L customers fuming over proposed rate increase
Man charged with shooting victim who asked to use phone
Community Events