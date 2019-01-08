Speech to Text for anchoring jan 8th second block

is tuesday january 8th--... i'm dane hawkins...we're joined now by kq2 meteorologist vanessa alonso. (dane & vanessa ad-lib about the weather) <<we are waking up to clear skies but windy conditions on this tuesday morning. a second cold front has pushed through, allowing the winds to pick up from the nw, gusting up to 30-35 mph. for our tuesday, the sunshine returns but with slightly "cooler" temperatures we've had from the upper 50s. winds will also be noticeable coming from the wnw at 10-20 mph with gusts over 30 mph. highs will still be above average in the upper 40s. >> a st. joseph family is left stunned after bullets were fired into their home while they are inside. police responded to a house at 25th and jules around 9 p.m. last night. they say the suspect shot two rounds at the home. no injuries were reported-- but the family who lives inside isá shaken.. police have no suspect at the time -- they say the person may have ran away. the two officers involved in the shooting-death of a man have been identified. according to st. joseph police -- 17-year veteran officer matt kneib and 2-year veteran officer brett sagel -- are on administrative assignment. just over a week ago-- the officers were serving an arrest warrant for 42-year-old christopher l. kelley on south 12th street. kelley pulled out a handgun and officers shot kelleyseveral times -- he was taken to mosaic where he was pronounced dead. missouri state highway patrol is now investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting. two suspects are in jail in connection to a shooting last week that sent one person to the hospital. police have not released the names. the shooting happened on the 1100 block of south 18th street in the early morning hours last wednesday. the victim suffered moderate injuries. lansing police say an inmate has escaped from the lansing correctional facility. according to their facebook -- around 2:30 p-m cal henry green, the third, is believed to have stolen a camo- painted state vehicle. green is 36 and was sentenced in 2014 for aggravated battery in wyandotte county. lansing police asks if you have any information please call 9-1-1. a former high school teacher in cameron -- told a court he was not guilty of sexual misconduct crimes related to minors. william "derek" williams appeared in clinton county court for his arraignment yesterday afternoon. he's charged with secretly recording minors inside a bathroom in his home. according to court documents -- the defendant disguised a camera as a phone charger to record child pornography. the former teacher faces three felony counts of child pornography, three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of statutory sodomy. williams attorney says the investigation is still ongoing and he will be working to obtain a plea deal when they return to court in february. (sot " i don't know whether or not the allegations are true, we haven't completed our investigation yet. there should be no cause for alarm for anybody, he's never been in trouble before. he was a valued member of the community up until this occured, so we'll just have to see how it shakes out from here.") williams is currently being held in the andrew county jail under a 500 thousand dollar cash-only bond he's is scheduled to appear again in court on february 7th at 9am. the owner of st. joseph's iconic cool crest golf course janeane saxton, confirmed that the more than 70 year old business that had been closed through this past summer was in the process of being sold to a potential buyer. however, that deal fell through and the miniature golf course is again for sale. saxton says she hopes a future buyer will keep the course open, but she fears that a sale might more likely be for the prime real estate the business is on. two ramps in downtown st. joseph will be closed this week recent crashes have destroyed some of the protective barrels at the edmond street and charles street ramps to the i-229 ramps.... so now they need to be replaced. this thursday -- transportation crews will close the "off-ramp" from northbound i-229 to edmond street and the "on ramp" from charles street to south bound i-229. each ramp may only be closed a few hours during this time frame..but as the exact length of the closures is unknown -- modot is asking drivers to use an alternate route. <<>> staff used their last day without kids in the classroom to improve building safety. it was training day for front office staff on "raptor" the schools new security system that scans id's through the national sex offender registry. <<[track] new year, new upgrades for the st joseph school district[dr. robert sigrist, director of student servies] this is really the industry standard now almost every district you go to you have some sort of s screening process like this [track] front office staff were trained on raptor, the new id scanning technology that will check for anyone on the national sex offender registry [casey loch admin assistant, eugne feild] i like the idea that i dont have to think to my self "hmm im not sure how comfortable i am with this person being in the classroom, because it does it for me [track] the system will also make it easier for school staff to identify a visotor by producing a temporary id tag [dr. robert sigrist] it'll have their face their name whre they are headed to all that on there [track] while this new system offers saftey for students, if needed it will help visitors alwell[dr. robert sigristit gives us a list of whos in the building at all times and of who is in the building at all times so if there is an event like a fire or some sort of a drill it is very easy for an admin to pull up a list and see who is in the building other than just students[track]but most importantly, staff say it's an extra layer of proteftion to make parents feel more at ease dane hawkins kq2 news>> sigrist says three school will have the system tested today, the rest of the distirct buildings with students will have the system installed by the end of february. govenrment workers aren't the only ones impacted by the partial government shut down -- millions are at risk of losing food assistance. experts say funding is expected to run out next month for food stamps, school meals and nutrition for pregnant women and children. the u-s-d-a said children will continue to be fed breakfast, lunch and after school meals through february.it's unclear what other steps will be taken to assist low-income families with groceries if the shutdown continues past when funding is available. the government may owe you money the mistake on a certain tax form that could have cost you hundreds-- stay tuned a mistake in