Speech to Text for Changes coming to the Belt Bowl

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

what started it. after new owners took over at the former belt sports complex last year, they didn't waste any time before getting to work... now, the newly named belt entertainment center is showing off some refreshing upgrades. <<next time you make a trip to the belt bowl, you might notice some changes.right now, we're kind of in a metamorphosisthe new owners of the belt entertainment center have been hard at work over the past few months making much needed improvements to the community staple.[jeny white/co owner]i know one of the staff members joked and they said we went four decades in one day.those updates bringing the bowling alley into the 21st century, with new interactive bowling screens and tablets that are much more user-friendly. [white] it's been a process for sure there's a lot of things that are going into this the updates don't stop at the bowling alley [white] we have our arcade system up and running we're also introducing laser tag the owners gave us a tour[michael white/co owner]this is where the players will enter in, they're gonna enter in through here. then they will come through here, and in this room they will learn how to play. [nats] follow me even their five-year-old daughter madelyn showed us what we can expect to see once the attraction opens [madelyn white]this is where we get vested up and get our guns to go out and play laser tag.being a family themselves, the owners tell us they want to make the belt entertainment center more accomodating to families that visit[white] make it more family friendly, open it up so you can see your kids running around.those owners hoping these new changes will be the lucky strike... [nats] áábowling pinsáá ...they need [white] this is a place where everyone can have fun>> the owners plan to have the laser tag attraction open in a few weeks. you can "like" them on facebook to keep up with the