Speech to Text for CARPENTER MAKES "DREAM MACHINE" A REALITY

a community comes together to help a special needs family, thanks to the the generosity so many, making their three year old's dream a reality. <<a special bed for a special boy,[tina hackett] we knew this was coming but we had no idea what it looked like.the community rallying behind the hackett family to make little ezekiel hackett's dream machine a reality.[hackett] we needed a medical bed for him, but we didn't want to get him a hospital bed that would make him feel like he was in an institution somewhere.enter carpenter elliot hord who put this bed together from scratch, he said he left some things about the bed a secret. [elliot hord] i showed them the design, in a basic form, and i said okay you know its gonna look like a bed, but i left out some of the surprises natschoo-chooamong those surprises a train whistle and even a bell, all to help ezekiel feel more at ease.he suffers from shaken baby syndrome, the effects severely impacting his brain function and leaving him handicapped [hackett] he was violently shaken so badly that they destroyed 85% percent of his brain and broke three of his ribs at the same time. the hacketts adopted ezekiel in april of last year, in that time they discovered his love for trains [hackett] he loves to watch thomas the train, and he loves just the sounds of them and that kind of thing. now, the family is happy their adopted son can have a bed that provides all the care they need and put a smile on young ezekiel's face.hackett] he gave us a smile and so we know there's stuff going on in that little head that he understands so of this and we know that this is gonna be a comfort thing for him >> funding for the special bed was made possible by the optimist club as well as friends and family