Temperatures cooling down
Posted: Tue Jan 08 13:30:49 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 08 13:30:50 PST 2019
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
49°
Hi: 50° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 44°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
46°
Hi: 48° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 39°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
49°
Hi: 49° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 44°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
46°
Hi: 50° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 39°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
48°
Hi: 49° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 40°
More Weather
After another well above average day, temperatures will be falling as we go through the rest of the week. Tonight, clear skies will continue and the winds will die down. Lows will be colder in the mid 20s.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
