Speech to Text for Sunny skies tomorrow

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

crest first opened in st. joseph in 1948. (sot) kq2's chief meteorologist mike bracciano is here now... well above average day, temperatures will be falling as we go through the rest of the week. tonight, clear skies will continue and the winds will die down. lows will be colder in the mid into the upper 30s and lower 40s for thursday before warming back into the middle 40s by friday. we'll need to watch the forecast closely as another storm system could push through friday afternoon into saturday morning, giving us chances of a rain or rain/snow mix or light snow with minor accumulations. it should be all out of here by the chiefs game saturday afternoon. we'll keep you updated! we'll be quiet & sunny heading into sunday and monday. high temperatures in the 40s. >> now to sports... its win or go