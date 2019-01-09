Clear

St. Joseph School District: Levy discussed at board work session

Posted: Tue Jan 08 21:28:21 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 08 21:28:21 PST 2019
Posted By: Madeline McClain

joseph. how to gain the public's confidence to support a tax levy for the schools -- that was the topic facing the board of education with the st. joseph school district today. this afternoon the board discussed possible ballot language they would use to present to voters should they would put a tax measure on the april ballot. the last request failed convincingly by a 72 to 28 percent margin. district administrators saying during the last campaign they didn't communicate the needs for the dollars well and how the money would actually be spent. superintendent doug van zyl says they need to boil down the big numbers to concrete examples of where the money would go. (sot doug van zyl, sjsd superintendent: "i think we are just going to be as straight forward and upfront as we can be and let folks realize that what we are asking for is not the moon. it's just money that will help us operate on the next couple of years. which will ultimately benefit our kids.") exact ballot language for a tax levy question will go to the full board at its next regular meeting. they have until january 22nd to decide whether they will ask for a tax increase on
