Speech to Text for Southside organizes to combat crime

shooting was happening on the northside of town -- a meeting about stopping crime on the southside. a newly formed group is getting together to make st. joseph safer... block by block. <<broadcastify natsáá dispatcher: two shots fired bullet did go through her window getting organized."i watch out for my block."don peters is the president of southside neighborhood watch.50 people met at spanky and buckwheat's to talk about crime in their neighborhood.including local law enforcement."over 180 cases assigned to me"the police departments detectives and officers say they are buried in crime.natsááofficers zig-zagging from one side of town to another."property crimes, homicides, suicides that goes to us."police are overwhelmed its why these people are getting together. "just a couple of weeks ago i had a lawnmower battery stolen out of my yard that stuffs minut. but we won't to be able to log the little things." peters says if neighbors helped look out for suspicous activities on their block -- then they can pass it on to the professionals."so if we are doing a lot of the so- called footwork for them. then they can get their job done quicker."natsááand police can put their attention to calls like these the next southside