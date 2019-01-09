Home
Chilly temperatures and wintry weather making a return
Chilly temperatures and wintry weather making a return
Posted: Wed Jan 09 05:48:26 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 09 05:48:26 PST 2019
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Saint Joseph
29°
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 19°
Maryville
28°
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Savannah
29°
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
Cameron
28°
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 16°
Fairfax
27°
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 18°
We cool down into the upper 30s for Wednesday before going back up into the lower 40s for Thursday and Friday. We'll need to watch the forecast closely as another storm system will push through Friday afternoon into Saturday.
