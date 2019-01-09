Speech to Text for CHIEFS DEE FORD

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is easy to eliminate the noise cuz we don't talk about it I personally don't care I mean is what it is lost Minecraft games at this point we understand opportunity in front of us and we're doing no one wants to lose in the playoffs we doing everything we can to be prepared I'm going to go in this game and do we do the same things as God is here and just going to fall out man in the results will take care of yourself