Speech to Text for Edward Jones Dec. 17 LAF

in part to an interest rate hike and worries over the trade war with china. here with gabe, you are smiling after all that, how is that? >> it creates buying opportunities for long term investors. i heard something earlier today that if the year ended today, this would be the worst december since 1931. i thought there have been some chaos in between that time frame. >> we've heard of a lot of 50 0 point drops this month already. today included. we're going to talk about what you are calling a safer option, annuities. >> try to bring some time oriented options to investors to think about. there is product out there that can provide much more safety than going into equity instruments or stock instruments right on on one heck of a wild ride. >> for folks who aren't familiar -- it flocks payment after you are retired. >> it's like -- >> it's today i'm going to talk about a fixed annuity which is that. it provides a fixed rate over a fixed period of time and depending on the options you choose within the different structures of payout, you can create a pension stream of income for are either a certain period of time of years -- >> this comes with lower interest rate and so i guess it's more guaranteed money but not the wild fluctuations of going at 20%. >> that's right, the risk is proportion@to the reward, if i take little to no risk my rewards should be little to no rewards. interest rates have come up. so the products are providing better income than they were a couple of years ago. >> what do you do? you go in and say i i want an annuity. >> an annuity is not right for everybody and they're not right for certain investors. you have to qualify whether that product suits and fits a need that you have. you might look at your comfort with risk. if you are not a risk taker that opens up the books to the product. -- box to the product. if you need guaranteed income that maybe a pension or your social security is not going to provide in retirement it maybe suitable to take part or some of the retirement assets and provide that. >> you helped about who would be the perfect candidate for someone to get an annuity but again, everyone's situation is different. >> absolutely, absolutely. >> how can folks learn more about annuities and all the options you have available? >> i'm sound on the south belt. anybody can stop in and schedule with judy or myself to understand what is important in your personal situation. >> gabe from edward jones, we're really glad you are here today and learning more about annuities. wondered about them. >> not right for everybody because they do in essence tie up money over a surrender schedule. make sure you keep enough liquidity for access to principle instruments should you have an emergency outside of what is in the stream. >> gabe, thanks for being with us. >> thank you for having me. >> more on live at five when we