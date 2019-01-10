Clear

Rain and snow returns

Posted: Thu Jan 10 12:17:58 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 10 12:17:59 PST 2019
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Maryville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Fairfax
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
After a nice Thursday, changes in our weather begin as we head into Friday. For tonight, clouds will be on the increase as low temperatures fall into the lower 30s. We should stay dry for the morning commute Friday.
