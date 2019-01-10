Home
Rain and snow returns
Rain and snow returns
Posted: Thu Jan 10 12:17:58 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 10 12:17:59 PST 2019
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
After a nice Thursday, changes in our weather begin as we head into Friday. For tonight, clouds will be on the increase as low temperatures fall into the lower 30s. We should stay dry for the morning commute Friday.
