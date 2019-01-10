Clear
Thursday Winter Storm Update

Posted: Thu Jan 10 19:11:09 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 10 19:11:10 PST 2019
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Maryville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Cameron
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Fairfax
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
After a nice Thursday, changes in our weather begin as we head into Friday. For tonight, clouds will be on the increase as low temperatures fall into the lower 30s. We should stay dry for the morning commute Friday.
