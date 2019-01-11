Speech to Text for Snow is on the way

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

colton joins us now... (áanchors ad-lib toss to weatherá) <<after a nice thursday, changes in our weather begin as we head into friday. for tonight, clouds will be on the increase as low temperatures fall into the lower 30s. we should stay dry for the morning commute friday. rain and snow are both likely during the afternoon and evening hours on friday. the majority of the day will be move in during the afternoon, probably around 3 p.m. going into the should changeover to a rain/snow mix and then to all snow by friday night. snow will stick around overnight and last into saturday afternoon. not expecting this to be a heavy snowfall event as most snow will be light to moderate at times. as for accumulations, they will be less in far northwest missouri and gradually increase to the southeast. right now, accumulations of 1-4 inches appear likely by saturday afternoon, with the most towards i-35. if you are travelling to kansas city for the football game, allow some extra time and bring the winter gear. snow will be letting up during the game. after that system departs, dry weather returns. will see a mostly cloudy day on sunday with highs in the 30s. to begin next week, warmer air returns with dry conditions. highs will be back in the 40s monday into midweek.>> thanks colton...(áanchors ad-lib out of weatherá)