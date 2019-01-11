Speech to Text for Active Winter Weather Day for Friday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

(anchors ad-lib to wx) <<ááa winter weather advisory is in effect for all of northwest missouri and northeast kansas from 6 p.m. friday until 6 p.m. saturday. rain will transition to snow late on friday and last through saturday afternoon. snowfall accumulations of 3-6 inches expected. travel will be impacted late friday into saturday. after a nice start to our in our weather into our friday. the increase this temperatures into the lower 30s. we should stay dry for the morning rain and snow are the afternoon and friday. the majority of the day will be dry but light rain or during the after 12 p.m. going and evening, rain increase and should rain/snow mix and then to all snow by will stick around into saturday expecting this to be event as most snow will be light to as for will be less in far and gradually southeast. right of 2-6 inches appear likely by with the most our far eastern travelling to kansas vs. colts football game, allow some bring the winter letting up during after that system weather returns. cloudy day on sunday with highs next week, warmer conditions. highs lower to middle 40s tuesday, before into the 30s midweek.>> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx)