Winter weather making a comeback heading into the weekend

Posted: Fri Jan 11 05:39:29 PST 2019
Updated: Fri Jan 11 05:39:29 PST 2019
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

into saturday afternoon. not expecting this to be a heavy snowfall event as most snow will be light to moderate at times. as for accumulations, they will be less in far northwest missouri and gradually increase to the southeast. right now, accumulations of 2-6 inches appear likely by saturday afternoon, with the most towards i-35 and our far eastern counties. if you are travelling to kansas city for the chiefs vs. colts football game, allow some extra time and bring the winter gear. snow will be letting up during the game.after that system departs, dry weather returns. will see a mostly cloudy day on sunday with highs in the 30s. to begin next week, warmer air returns with dry conditions. highs will be back in the lower to middle 40s monday and tuesday, before going back down into the 30s midweek.>> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx)
After a nice start to our workweek, changes in our weather begin as we head into our Friday. Rain and snow are both likely during the afternoon and evening hours on Friday & into Saturday.
