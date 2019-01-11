Speech to Text for BARS ACROSS CHIEFS NATION PREP FOR PLAYOFF RUN

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a seat. if you're not headed out to arrowhead saturday, maybe you'll hit up a local bar for the game. kq2's ron johnson caught up with a couple bar owners today to see what its like to prepare for a chief's playoff game. <<as chiefs nation prepares for the first playoff game of the season, local bars are preparing for a busy saturday [mark mcknight] we're planning on a packed house.st. joseph bars are rolling out the chiefs red carpet.[christina grimes] we just get super excited to be able to host an event, something this large for the chiefs and everything some holding watch parties [grimes] we've got the sports cave going on in this room here.while others focus on the need for the extra manpower [mcknight] we're ready, we got extra staff coming in.the chiefs' outstanding season this year has fans fired up, and the bars of chiefs nation say it's only natural they get into the spirit.[mcknight] the expectation is we're gonna be rowdy, we're gonna be ready and the chiefs are gonna be willing to win. [grimes] they've put on a great season and we're excited to see them in these playoffs and to have our fans watch and stuff with us that day.no matter how chiefs fans plan to watch the game, its clear this season that the fans have their back. [mcknight] we are all under one red nation of chiefs kingdom.fans and bartenders alike hoping this playoff run will take the team all the way [mcknight] we're gonna claim it, we're gonna be victorious, the chiefs are gonna win.ron johnson kq2 news>> with such a large turnout expected, bartenders say fans should arrive early to their bar of choice