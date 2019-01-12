Speech to Text for Snow moves out and we quiet down

colton cichoracki joins us now.. colton, should we be concerned about the roads still overnight? (áanchors ad-lib toss to weatherá) <<overnight, light snow will taper off and we should dry out by sunday morning. there still could be a little bit of drizzle through the overnight hours as well. little accumulation is expected. roads will continue to be slick and there could be some refreezing on the roadways. lows tonight will be in the upper 20s. for sunday, cloudy skies are expected during the first half of the day with some gradual clearing during the afternoon. highs will be in the 30s. monday through wednesday will all be mostly to partly sunny with highs in the upper 30s. beyond that, attention turns to another system that could bring more wintry weather to the area on friday. still several days out but we will be keeping a close eye on it.>>