Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Quiet start to the week

Quiet start to the week

Posted: Sun Jan 13 16:56:00 PST 2019
Updated: Sun Jan 13 16:56:00 PST 2019
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 28°
Maryville
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Savannah
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Cameron
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Fairfax
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
A few clouds will stick around as we head overnight but I think most should move out by morning. Temperatures will be cold with lows in the upper teens and lower 20s but we will be dry.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events