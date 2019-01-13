Clear
Nice weather for a few days

kq2 kq2 meteorologist colton cichoracki joins us now... colton, what does this upcoming work week look like?(áanchors ad-lib to weatherá) <<a few clouds will stick around as we head overnight but i think most should move out by morning. temperatures will be cold with lows in the upper teens and lower 20s but we will be dry. to begin the new work week, the weather remains quiet. monday through wednesday should see plenty of sunshine with a few clouds from time to time. temperatures will be in the 30s and lower 40s. beyond that, attention turns to another system that could bring more wintry weather to the area on friday. still several days out but we will be keeping a close eye on it. behind that system some very cold air will move in by next weekend. possibly the coldest air of the season so we will be paying close attention to that.>> thanks colton...
A few clouds will stick around as we head overnight but I think most should move out by morning. Temperatures will be cold with lows in the upper teens and lower 20s but we will be dry.
