Speech to Text for Griffon women top Emporia

it sunday... we start with the western women... hosting emporia state...=== first half went back and forth with the two teams exchanging leads... melia richardson goes up with the left hand gets it to fall.. === on the other end... tyra jones with the baby hook... we head into half with emporia leading 27-26...=== coming into the second half... katrina roenfeldt made her presence known... step back jumper... falls 22 on the night for roenfeldt...=== but for every western basket seemed to be answered by emporia... addie lackey in the corner... good...== we jump to the end of the game... tied up at 66... melia richardson has an opportunity to win it... off the glass good... western wins it at the buzzer... 68-66... (sot rob edmisson/western head coach: "mel's the best kid of putting it off the backboard of any kid i have ever coached at a bad angle. i mean that's two feet outside of the lane. when she shot it i thought this may go behind the backboard.")(sot melia richardson/western senior: "i did not think it went in. i don't know how it went in, i can't tell you how but it did. i legit thought i hit the side of the goal, no it went in. oh ok here we go.")(sot rob edmisson: that's melia richardson, getting out of the time out i said this is your game, take it. let's go get it. she