Sportscast 1-13-2018

becuase of the winter storm coming through the area... lots of high school and college games were postponed to accomodate the weather... so instead of a typical western saturday basketball double header... we got it sunday... we start with the western women... hosting emporia state...=== first half went back and forth with the two teams exchanging leads... melia richardson goes up with the left hand gets it to fall.. === on the other end... tyra jones with the baby hook... we head into half with emporia leading 27-26...=== coming into the second half... katrina roenfeldt made her presence known... step back jumper... falls 22 on the night for roenfeldt...=== but for every western basket seemed to be answered by emporia... addie lackey in the corner... good...== we jump to the end of the game... tied up at 66... melia richardson has an opportunity to win it... off the glass good... western wins it at the buzzer... 68-66... (sot rob edmisson/western head coach: "mel's the best kid of putting it off the backboard of any kid i have ever coached at a bad angle. i mean that's two feet outside of the lane. when she shot it i thought this may go behind the backboard.")(sot melia richardson/western senior: "i did not think it went in. i don't know how it went in, i can't tell you how but it did. i legit thought i hit the side of the goal, no it went in. oh ok here we go.")(sot rob edmisson: that's melia richardson, getting out of the time out i said this is your game, take it. let's go get it. she said i got it." ) the griffon men hoping to bounce back from wednesdays loss...===but fall into a hornets nest early...emporia's kooper glick misses and justin washington puts it back...== later...washington again... this time from three...bang... washington had a team high 24 points...emporia leads 27-11... ===but here come the griffs... tyrell carroll had himself a night...20 points for the freshman to help climb western out of a huge hole...===into the second half...western led by as many as ten thanks to bryan hudson's 28 points in the game...==unfortunately for the griffons...youth showed... and emporia climbs back from that deficit...julius jackson fast break lay-in propels the hornets past the griffons 85-79... (sot sundance wicks/western head coach: "for us, we just have to be a team that's tougher, and grittier and has more purpose in what we do. right now we have a bunch of guys who like to play basketball but i don't know if they really love to fight for the wins. that's what's getting stolen from us. teams that fight, teams that have more fight are taking it from you and that's the gut punch.") (sot bryan hudson/western senior: "it hurts worse when you lose by toughness. when they out rebound you, when you have guys coming in, having career nights on you, career nights with rebound, career nights with scoring, especially when they are a smaller team than we were.") now to the nfl playoffs...who will the chiefs face...the chargers or patriots...== spoiler alert...it's the patriots thanks to a good ole fashion route...sony michel goes in for the first score of the game...pats up 7-0...and if you're a charger fan... sorry...this just gets worse... ===another hand off...he's going for the corner...he's got it...==and by golly he wasn't done there..michele for the third time in the half... gets another rushing score... the route is on and i don't even want to show you the rest of the game...patriots win and advance...final score... 41-28... well well well...it's the quarterback who has dominated the nfl for years...coming to arrowhead to take on the future of the nfl patrick mahomes for what should be an instant classic...kick-off next sunday set for 5:40 arrowhead time... the rams won yesterday and await the winner of the saints and eagles in the nfc...=== nick foles and the eagles jump out to a 14-0 lead... foles proving to still have some magic left in the tank from last year... === but here come the saints...drew brees leads the comeback in the second half..finds michael thomas in the endzone...give the saints a 20-14 lead late in the game...==last chance for the eagles...foles looks for alshone jeffery...missed it right between his hands...it's picked off...==the foles magic is no more...the saints go marching into the nfc title game to take of the rams... final score 20-14... a final look at your