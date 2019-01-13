Speech to Text for Griffon men fall to emporia

) the griffon men hoping to bounce back from wednesdays loss...===but fall into a hornets nest early...emporia's kooper glick misses and justin washington puts it back...== later...washington again... this time from three...bang... washington had a team high 24 points...emporia leads 27-11... ===but here come the griffs... tyrell carroll had himself a night...20 points for the freshman to help climb western out of a huge hole...===into the second half...western led by as many as ten thanks to bryan hudson's 28 points in the game...==unfortunately for the griffons...youth showed... and emporia climbs back from that deficit...julius jackson fast break lay-in propels the hornets past the griffons 85-79... (sot sundance wicks/western head coach: "for us, we just have to be a team that's tougher, and grittier and has more purpose in what we do. right now we have a bunch of guys who like to play basketball but i don't know if they really love to fight for the wins. that's what's getting stolen from us. teams that fight, teams that have more fight are taking it from you and that's the gut punch.") (sot bryan hudson/western senior: "it hurts worse when you lose by toughness. when they out rebound you, when you have guys coming in, having career nights on you, career nights with rebound, career nights with scoring, especially when they are a smaller team