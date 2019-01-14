Speech to Text for CDBG could fund park upgrades

thanks to a federal grant parks around the city could soon be getting new play equipment. kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more on how hud funding could bring upgrades to six local parks. <<the city council is considering amending it's five year community partnership strategy to give local parks a boost [sot:clint thompson/director of planning and community development "consideration to use some community development block grant funds to appropriate towards a variety of different parks."]allow the city to upgrade area parks [sot:chuck kempf/parks and director "all of what's left in all of those parks is very old. we don't even know in most of them what the age probably at least 40 years old in each some of the play deteriorated to the there anymore."]winterizing units with the public housing authority [sot:clint thompson/director of planning development "the not received constructed"/"the are a type of security issue plus that would be installed will help to help protect the and the heat in the summer as well."] total over tracking playground improvements and freeing up c- i-p funds for other community projects [sot:clint thompson/director of planning and community development "the proposal for the use of the cgbd funds for parks equipment would allow the current community improvement tax (cip) dollars to be used for other projects potentially over the next five years."]if the change is approved by city council, st. joseph could start seeing work this spring thompson/director of planning and community development "they would still have to go through an environmental review process that the city staff will be working on. the goal is to have the funds drawn down by may 1 of this sydnie holzfaster, kq2 news>> the city council will vote on the funding on january 28th. if approved the c-d-b-g grant would cover upgrades to six of the seven parks on the city's