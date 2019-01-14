Speech to Text for Frederick Avenue Catering Licenses

next c-i-p cycle. businesses along a portion of frederick avenue will now have the opportunity to do more outdoor events that involve alcohol... tonight the city council voted unanimously to expand the downtown district through 13th street -- to allow places like norty's and the river bluff brewery to apply for multiple catering licenses. bars and restaurants outside the district are currently restricted to two catering licenses each year, limiting the number of concerts and outdoor events they can host. (sot brian myers, city council at-have a couple want to explore that option and i know we've got a little bit of resistance because sure everybody is on a level playing field here, but that's why i'm saying we get this passed and to direct city staff to look at everyone else to handle the problem. i think compromise.") the council will have a work session in the coming weeks to discuss increasing the number of catering licenses available to other businesses