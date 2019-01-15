Speech to Text for COMMUNITY HELPS LOCAL WOMAN FIGHT CANCER

one woman's fight to beat cancer is now being embraced by the community... supporters of elizabeth ballard's fight gave their time and money to let her know she's not alone. kq2's ron johnson has the story. <<ron johnson reportingat the eagles lodge, a community came together to support elizabeth ballard.[shylo dahle] we've had a lot of people helping and people were ready to give and help out as much as they could.many showed up for a benefit to help ballard's fight against lung cancer. [elizabeth ballard] i've had overwhelming support from friends and family, i just fell really loved i mean they've just been there from the start.ballard's family tells us, its been a struggle since the diagnosis.[dahle] it's been scary and it' s been sad and i've just been trying to be there as much as possible you know, as much as i can. while ballard said she's able to work, its still a challenge to make ends meet. [ballard] with the chemo, i'm able to work part-time, but i can't work full time right now, so it's been lots of stress stress that's been made a little easier through the help of some major organizations. [athena larabee] we're working on the silent auction which is a lot of donations from like hv-vee and the movie theater, as well as kfc and some of the restaurants in town. the items that were donated, we made them into baskets.the event featured gift baskets, a raffle, and a taco bar all proceeds going to help the family with medical bills. medicine, doctor's visits, it's all incredibly expensive. [dahle] she's you know behind on bills and also insurance don't cover everything that needs to be covered so it's out of pocket for that. no matter what ballard said she an entire community behind her back. [ballard] i just feel the support from everywhere even at work people i never talk to.support that's inspired her to offer advice to others in this fight. [ballard] there's always someone there for you to get help and you know to talk to, you're not ever going through this alone.ron johnson kq2 news>> you can still help and donate to elizabeth ballard-- head over the b-mo harris bank building on frederick avenue, they have a cancer fund set up in