A wintry mix possible Wednesday night

Posted: Tue Jan 15 12:50:15 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 15 12:50:15 PST 2019
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 26°
Maryville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 25°
Savannah
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 26°
Cameron
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Fairfax
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
We are still seeing clouds across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Tuesday. A few areas of fog will be found tonight across the area so be careful heading out tonight.
