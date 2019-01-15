Speech to Text for FCC Boosts Mo Broadband

the most recent f-c-c broadcast progress report says more than 20-percent of missourians lack access to high-speed internet service... kq2's sydnie holzfaster tells about a statewide plan to boost broadband services in rural communities: <<for most homes and businesses around the country, internet access is vital [sot:darren farnan/united fiber chief development officer"i think we all know now based on how big a part broadband has become how central it's become in all of our lives."]but according to fcc about 20 percent of missourians are still without access to high speed internet [sot:darren farnan/united fiber chief development officer"we really look at it as another infrastructure needs no different than roads, water, those types of services."]to remedy the situation, the fcc will distribute over $250million to help install high speed internet in more rural communities [sot:darren farnan/united fiber chief development officer"we are taking people from some of the lowest levels of broadband service in the state and we are taking them to the highest levels available anywhere in the country."]locally united fiber was awarded $20million connect america grant to help expand service [sot:darren farnan/united fiber chief development officer"when we have two and a half meters per mile, we really need that additional funding to help spur that growth. united will be investing as well, but this really helps kick that off and helps us get into those markets that are really tough to build."] but with the government shut down the fcc has closed its doors, slowing down payments to local providers [sot:darren farnan/united fiber chief development officer"with the government shutdown now that has delayed that now just a little bit as far as getting our final funding notices."/"this has delayed their ability to finalize a lot of these processes."]and with the funds for expansion waiting on the other side of the shutdown, missourians rural areas might have to wait a little longer to get quality access [sot:darren farnan/united fiber chief development officer"our goal and our mission is to make sure rural members have the same access to people in any larger communities have."] sydnie holzfaster, kq2 news>> today marks the 25th day of the partial government