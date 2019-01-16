Clear
benton falls to south east

Posted: Tue Jan 15 21:14:16 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 15 21:14:16 PST 2019
Posted By: Max Moore

Speech to Text for benton falls to south east

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

school basketball... we start down in the southside... benton taking on southeast high school... === the cardinals trail early... but are helped out by trevor mull getting to the hole... 10-5 knights...=== moments later... martaveon jones.... feed it to doety patterson... bucket and the foul...=== coach belcher trying to fire his guys up... == southeast's jones... has a deadly deep ball... bang... 17-5 south east leads... === the cardinals try to climb back early... bryson conner... with an aggressive take... unfortunately for the cards... southeast is too strong on the night... final score... knights 55.. cardinals
We are still seeing clouds across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Tuesday. A few areas of fog will be found tonight across the area so be careful heading out tonight.
