Clear
SEVERE WX: Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

leblond falls to lawson

leblond falls to lawson

Posted: Tue Jan 15 21:15:00 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 15 21:15:00 PST 2019
Posted By: Max Moore

Speech to Text for leblond falls to lawson

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

45 the leblond boys play host to lawson over at grace gym..==we jump to the closing minutes of the game...andrew stephens find grady blair...turnaround good...32-29 lawson leads...== later...after tyson cress is fouled...he knocks down a free throw to make it 36-30 with seconds left...===leblond hoping for a miracle in the end..==ball moving around.. some hoping to make a last second shotmarcos dominguez... cant find anyone open..finds kyle knapp..but unfortunately.. it's too late...leblond falls to lawson at
Saint Joseph
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Savannah
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Fairfax
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
We are still seeing clouds across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Tuesday. A few areas of fog will be found tonight across the area so be careful heading out tonight.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events