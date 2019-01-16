Speech to Text for Some Patchy Fog for Wednesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on hold plus -- announcer: good morning! from kqtv, st. joseph, you're watching kq2's hometown this morning. good morning, today is wednesday january 16th--... i'm dane hawkins... temperatures are remaining cool as we get closer to the winter storm moving in kq2 meteorologist vanessa alonso is in the weather center to tell us what to expect this morning (dane & vanessa ad-lib about the weather) <<ááwinter weather advisory is in effect from 6 pm wednesday through 9 am thursday.áá we are still dealing with cloudy skies across northeast kansas and northwest missouri for wednesday. a few areas of patchy fog will be found across the area so be careful heading out this morning if you run into low visibility. temperatures will remain in the lower to middle 30s throughout the rest of the workweek. we'll have another disturbance push through wednesday night into thursday with additional chances of light snow and some freezing rain mixed in. roads could be slick and slippery so there will be a few concerns for the thursday morning commute.>> to the i-r-s. <<>> now to the