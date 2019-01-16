Speech to Text for Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Wednesday night

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

16th... the griffons last home-game of the season. (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<ááwinter weather advisory is in effect from 6 pm wednesday through 9 am thursday.áá we are still dealing with cloudy skies across northeast kansas and northwest missouri for wednesday. a few areas of patchy fog will be found across the area so be careful heading you run into low visibility. temperatures will throughout the rest we'll have another through wednesday chances of light freezing rain mixed slick and slippery so thursday morning that, attention turns to another system more wintry weather to the area saturday. heavy snow is possible conditions are likely. still a few will be keeping a close eye on it. still determine snowfall system, very cold air will move in by sunday with single digit to below zero temperature wind chills. it's possibly the coldest air of we will be paying close attention to that, especially if you're heading out sunday evening.>> thank you, of wx)