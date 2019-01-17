Speech to Text for OFFICIALS SHARE PREP TIPS AHEAD OF WINTER STORM

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

officials say the best time to prepare is now.kq2's ron johnson shows us how to best prepare for a winter storm should the worst happen when you're out on the road. <<one week after the first major winter storm of 2019, northwest missouri is gearing up for a second round. [jada mcclintick] when you're in a lag time in between storms, we're really just kinda preparing trying to educate people. buchanan county management says the time to prepare is now. [mcclintick] try to give them a little bit of more sense of urgency.as road conditions across northwest missouri are expected to worsen, many organizations want drivers to take the necessary precautions before the first flakes fly. [tonya lohman] it definitely is one that i would recommend that people have a plan.significant amounts of snow are expected plus bitter cold temperatures once the storm leaves, but emergency officials say there are actions you can take now that can make all the difference should you find yourself stranded. [ron johnson] mcclintick says you should keep an emergency kit in your car just like this one, pack it up with things like snacks, this bottle of water even this blanket here, she says all of these items could come in handy when you need them. [mcclintick] its not too late to throw together an emergency kit, it doesn't have to be perfect just making sure that you have enough stuff in your car to keep you safe for a while.[lohman] if you are stranded or if you have a flat tire or you have a spin-out or something happens and you're stuck in your car, you have blankets you have a flashlight, you have a way to keep warm.emergency management officials say most valuable thing when potential emergency isn't a physical item. [mcclintick] the number one thing you can do that doesn't cost you a dime is to just give yourself time. ron johnson, kq2 news>> officials add that you should not use cruise control when driving through a winter storm, give road crews plenty of distance and be patient as they work to clear the streets.