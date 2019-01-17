Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 3pm Friday until noon Saturday

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 3pm Friday until noon Saturday

Posted: Thu Jan 17 12:58:18 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 17 12:58:19 PST 2019
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 26°
Savannah
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Cameron
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 26°
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 3pm Friday until noon on Saturday for the KQTV viewing area.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events