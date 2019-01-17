Speech to Text for Hyvee Wine and Spirits

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

here we are in the kitchen. have you been drinking something already? >> no. i saw the molly this morning at the store. we crossed paths. >> hello. >> we have been talking about this. >> it's a lower calorie, lower carb wine for people who are living a healthier lifestyle. less sugar. does regular wine have a lot of carbs and calorie? es. >> yes, it does. >> the cocktail we have is a 48 cole calorie. generally you're saving is 20-30 calories of glass of wine compared to their counterparts that are not fit wine. >> i have a pinot, short they. it's for anybody who likes wine. >> how does it compare to the flavor. >> i have tried a few of them and they are really good. >> i did not think that they were going to be as full body as the regular wines and a little lacking somewhere but they had fantastic. >> i take a coke and diet coke and i can tell the difference. >> not here. you really can't. >> so the cocktail we are making is a skinny white wine spritzer is easy to make. >> . >> alright. >>> that's it. >> that's all done. >> so two ounces of the pinot -- this one is for people who have a dryer wine. >>er this is a wine flavor. >> you can throw a fresh mint in there. >> we will keep you with it. >> we will take a quick break here and will wrap things up. a >>> some people prefer and this same hit the made a little bit clearer without adding any extra calories. i will use the rosea which is a crisp wine. your two ounces of wine and again before you measure it. >> there's 50 calories instead of 48. then a dash of lime juice and then what will make the difference for sweetness level is we will use a diet lemon lime soda. yes, diet spray and you will top it off and will add some sweetness to it. that will add quite a bit of sweetness.