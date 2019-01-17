Speech to Text for The Oats Bus Shutdown

government shutdown is hitting closer to home, especially for elderly across northwest missouri needing transportation. thanks for joining us i'm alan van zandt kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more on how funding to oats transit is being threatened. <<<for nearly a half century the oats bus has been providing an affordable option for seniors to get around town [sot:jon hubbard/oats bus rider:"for a cab it's $10 each way, so that would be $20 for the round trip. whereas with oats it's $2 each way."]and the low fares are typically used to help those on a fixed income make it to their medical appointments [sot:beth langley/oats northwest regional director"we do a lot of daily transportation to the cancer center, we do a lot of physical therapy, we do a lot of cardiac rehab, plus we are a major dialysis transportation provider here within the city."]but the partial government shutdown has been a bump in the road, leaving the bus system unable to receive funding through the federal transit administration [sot:beth langley/oats northwest regional director:"we have not received any money to help cover that cost."/"it could impact anywhere from 50 to 75 people a day."]and lack of funding has forced the transit company to reduce services in chillicothe and trenton missouri [sot:beth langley/oats northwest regional director:"we have cut some busses in rural parts, because the northwest region incompasses 18 counties."] which means local riders could soon be forced to make some tough choices [sot:beth langley/oats northwest regional director:"we have a lot of riders that will ride everyday. without this funding it's going to make them pick and choose what is a priority."] but oats bus officials are hopeful funding will soon be restored [sot:beth langley/oats northwest regional director:"we know this is a short term thing. we are here for the duration. we have been around for 47 years, we are not going anywhere."]sydnie holzfaster, kq2 news>>> we learned late this afternoon that mosaic life care has stepped in and will take care of the costs for oats transporation services through the end of the shutdown.