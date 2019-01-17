Speech to Text for Drug Free Students

thanks madeline... all parents know that sometimes it's tough for kids to actually listen to them and do what they say. but some central high school studens today used a little peer pressure in taking their mom and dad's advice by visitng a middle schools to talk about why living drug and anlchohol free is a fun way to be... kq2's dane hawkins has the story <<[track] there's a lot to take in freshman year of high school-- students juggle new teachers, classes, sports, freinds [hanyya khan, 7th grade- going to central] highschool can be really hard and challenging[track] what can also be challenging..sayi ng "no" to friends when it comes drugs and alcohol... but there's a group of students who are looking to help [claire richardson, drug-free superstar] it a misconception that you need to be involved with drugs and alcohol to have fun in high school [joshua clarendon, drug-free superstar] i chose to be a drug-free superstar so that kids have someone that knows what its like to be drug-free and knows how to live that lifestyle [track] claire and joshua are two of six students- athletes at central high school involved in drug-free superstars...their goal is to connect with students heading into high school teaching them how to stay drug-free...[micah mcfadden, 8th grade] i think it's cool that there are a lot of good people out there that aren't doing drugs and alcohol [hanyya khan] it was really empowering because it's really important to put yourself out there without being involved in drugs or alcohol[track] superstars say its getting involved is the key to staying drug and alcohol-free... [joshua clarendon] part of the reason i have been able to stay drug-free is that i am always so busy, i have a lot of responsibility on me [track] and superstars say your biggest responsibility is to yourself [micah mcfadden] you chase your dream you work for your dreams instead of going out and doing drugs or drinking beer dane hawkins kq2 news >> out of 40 applicants, only six students in the district are picked to be drug free superstars. the central super stars will have visited 12 middle schools in total by the end of next week.