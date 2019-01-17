Speech to Text for Central Coffee Shop

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

soft job skills have been a key topic in the special education department at central high school, now students in the program are learning those all important job skills while they're in class. kq2's ron johnson has more <<ron johnson reportingit's a busy day at miss stanton's special education class at central high school we're doing the coffee shopher students are getting ready for their first day of work[ashley stanton] we just started the best coffee shop ever which is a student led coffee shop ran in my classroom.the job, making and delivering coffee to teachers throughout the school, the kids said it's a job they love [chris pierpoint] cup to fill it with tea and pop so that's what we do, we do our job. but stanton said its more than just task work.[stanton] we get to practice our money skills in a natural environment, we get to practice professional conversations professional dress putting on a uniform every day.her goal is for her students to learn on the job skills in a real world setting. [stanton] so our end goal is that every student will have a job once they get out of high school so i'm trying to provide them with lots of opportunities to work on different job skills in as natural of an environment as we can provide in a school setting.the kids tell us their favorite part about the program [pierpoint] my favorite part is delivering coffee to teachers and stuff [page] they say thank you, and then they give us money.while the students said it's miss stanton see her students out of this new program. [stanton] anytime you can make learning fun it meaningful, so i think its good for the students to meet new teachers and the teachers to meet new students. the coffee shop was made possible by grant funding from the school district foundation.