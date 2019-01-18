Speech to Text for Tyreek Hill, More than a return specialist

all-pro as a return specialist - let's get that right - as a return specialist his rookie year. he went to two pro bowls as a return specialist - return specialist."and in 2018 the return specialist tyreek hill made the all-pro team while ramsey was left off. his accolade wasn't for his return skills, it was for being the most dynamic offensive weapon in the national football league.eric bieniemy: "he took on a personal challenge this offseason and wanted to improve on his route running." andy reid: "he works so hard at making sure that he learned the fine points of playing wide receiver."that hard work paid off. ranking fourth in the nfl in receiving yards at 1479 on only 87 receptions. he ranks fourth in receiving touchdowns at 12, and averages 17 yards per reception. coach bieniemy says that progress comes from his attitude toward the game.bieniemy: "he's a kid that takes everything, not so much that he takes it personal but he accepts the challenge of always trying to improve who he is and what he's about." with hill's recent success as a true receiving threat, the patriots will keep a close eye on reid: "you are going against a good football coaches there. so, they will have a plan for it and how you handle that. that is the next challenge. that's what he is focused on."hill has perfromed well against new england in his career, but bieniemy is hoping he'll get to see hill toching defenses in february.bieniemy: "it's been fun watching him, so i just want to make sure that we can continue watching what he does after this week as