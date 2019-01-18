Clear
benton lady cards advance to finals

Posted: Thu Jan 17 21:51:23 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 17 21:51:24 PST 2019
Posted By: Max Moore

the benton lady cards looking to advance to the final of the basehor linwood tournament for the second year in a row... =====we take you late in the second quarter under a minute to go..and gabby fuller hits a turn around jumper for 20 on the night.. benton goes into the half up 20-14...===this game comes down to the final seconds..we go to the fourth with 10 seconds to go..and (le-le) love ties it up at 42...====mia henderson gets it down low...goes up but fouled...olathe north technical gives henderson four free throws..=====she knocks them all down..en route to a 46-42 win...
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 3pm Friday until noon on Saturday for the KQTV viewing area.
