central girls fall to piper

Posted: Thu Jan 17 21:52:36 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 17 21:52:36 PST 2019
Posted By: Max Moore

can the lady indians of central join benton in the finals..we'll find out against piper..====in the first half... gracie moody drives..stops... calls bank...gets a free throw deposit..indians trailing piper early..=====on the other end...ryan cobbins gets one to fall to extend the piper lead 33-22 at the intermission.. =====coming out of the break.. cobbins once again..this time from children's mercy park.. 36-22 central needing some answers..===ella moody drives to the cup...gets it to go.. but piper is too much on the day for the lady indians..the win streak comes to a close... piper
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 3pm Friday until noon on Saturday for the KQTV viewing area.
