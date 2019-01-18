Clear
Indian Boys fall to barstow

43 now the boys turn to try and salvage a win for central.. they take on barstow..====to get the game going connor arment hits a corner three...b arstow strikes first.....===== chris lee wants a turn..this top from the top of the key.. good...====lavar felder for central wants some ..and he answers with a corner tripple...=====felder hits another three to climb back in to make it 11-7 barstow...==== these two go back and forth the rest of the way...and unfortunately for central... barstow comes away with the win beating central
