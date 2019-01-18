Clear
Winter Weather Advisory for Friday

Winter Weather Advisory

Posted: Fri Jan 18 04:13:08 PST 2019
Updated: Fri Jan 18 04:13:08 PST 2019
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

Saint Joseph
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 25°
Maryville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 19°
Savannah
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 25°
Cameron
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 19°
Fairfax
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 20°
A Winter Weather Advisory takes effect at Noon for areas near the I-29 corridor, including St. Joseph. 3-5 inches of snow is expected Friday night through Saturday morning. Areas near the I-35 corridor are under a Winter Storm Warning, which will take effect at 3pm Friday. 4-6 inches of snow is expected for these areas.
