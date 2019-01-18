Speech to Text for Winter Weather Advisory for Friday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

-- announcer: good morning! from kqtv, st. joseph, you're watching kq2's hometown this morning. good morning, today is january 18th --... i'm dane hawkins... temperatures are staying cool as we go into the weekend and get ready for the snow storm moving in kq2 meteorolgist vanessa alonso is in the weather center to tell us what to expect from this winter storm moving in(dane & vanessa ad-lib about the <<a winter weather advisory takes effect at noon for areas near the i-29 corridor, including st. joseph. is expected friday night through areas near the i-35 corridor are under a warning, which will take effect at 3pm friday. 4-6 inches of for these areas.>> soft job skills have been a key topic in the special education as mayor , bill falkner was one