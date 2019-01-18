Winter Storm Warnings in effect

Clear
Posted: Fri Jan 18 08:38:31 PST 2019
Updated: Fri Jan 18 08:38:31 PST 2019
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 23°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 22°
Savannah
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 23°
Cameron
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 21°
Fairfax
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 21°
A winter storm is expected to move into the area beginning Friday afternoon. Snow may initially begin as rain or a rain/snow mix, mainly south of Highway 36. Precipitation will begin around 3 p.m. in St. Joseph.
