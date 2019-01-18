Speech to Text for Chiefs' K.C. Wolf getting St. Joseph Chiefs fans excited

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of the kansas city chiefs came to st. joseph this evening. the one and only k-c wolf stopped by the north belt highway mcdonald's tonight. k-c spent some time with chiefs fans signing autographs and taking photos. he even took some orders at the drive thru and cleaned tables all while getting everyone laughing and cheering. this was a big boost for fans as they prepare for a big weekend. (sot wyatte forney k.c. wolf fan:"i'm like 100-percent happy that love k.c. wolf." tarria leffler-hines k.c. wolf fan:"he's just so fun and he does it for the kids and for uproar going and roaring so we can proudest." ) k-c told kq2 himslef, that he's hoping for a big victory against the new england patriots sunday night. a win would send the chiefs to atlanta for the super bowl. arrowhead stadium